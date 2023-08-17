x
Aroostook County

Aroostook County man reported missing has been located

Omeara has been located and is safe, according to an update from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

MERRILL, Maine — Update

Craig Omeara has been located and is safe, the Maine Department of Public Safety said in an update at 8:13 a.m. Thursday.

Original Story

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for Craig Omeara, 69, of Merrill. 

Omeara was last seen at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, leaving his home on Clark Road to go to the back of his property where his camp is located, according to a release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Omeara has health problems and does not have a cell phone or means of communication, the release stated. 

Officials describe Omeara as a 5-foot, 11-inch white man with white hair and hazel eyes. He weighs about 210 pounds and was wearing jeans, a blue t-shirt, and loafers when he was last seen, the release stated. 

Officials ask that anyone who may have information call the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office at 207-532-3471.

