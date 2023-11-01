Construction halfway complete on new Madawaska-Edmundston bridge

The international bridge is on schedule and expected to be completed by the fall.

MADAWASKA, Maine — A new international bridge connecting Madawaska and Edmundston, New Brunswick, is expected to be completed this fall.

The construction company in charge of the project, Reed & Reed Inc, said the bridge is halfway done.

The new bridge is being built using the latest technology. It will have a sidewalk for pedestrians, room for snowmobiles and ATVs, and will support the weight of the heaviest trucks out there, like 18-wheelers, according to the company.

"It's essentially set up like a 45-degree angle from the other one. That other bridge is 900 feet long. This one is like over 1,800 feet long. There's about 315 feet between each pier structure," Greg Letourneau, senior superintendent for Reed & Reed, told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Construction crews from each country are working on their half of the bridge.

"They are very similar to us; very similar work methods. So it's been seamless, and they've actually been a pleasure to work with," Letourneau said.

After a decade of planning, the new bridge is replacing an old bridge that lasted more than 100 years. But that bridge was in very poor condition.



The biggest challenge that both construction companies are facing is the weather. Right now, crews are working through the winter putting the formwork to support the concrete deck structure. About 30 Americans are working on the U.S. side and about 20 Canadians are on the New Brunswick side.

"Currently, there is probably about 60 employees between our crew and our sub-contractor in Canada," Letourneau said.

Letourneau said another challenge they are facing is the logistics of getting supplies to northern Maine and across the border.

"We have to supply the materials to our subcontractor in Canada," he said.

Madawaska town manager Gary Picard said that once the bridge is completed, it will boost business and travel between the two countries.

"It's very vital to the economies. Madawaska and Edmundston have grown up around it," Picard explained. "I think this would be a different place if we didn't have it, so it's important for that to continue."

Once completed this fall, the new bridge is estimated to last for at least 100 years. The landmark will have some neat features, including a flag pole in the middle of the bridge with both countries' flags.



"Some lighting underneath, so the bridge will be lighted at night, and you'll have a good vantage point to see if from Main Street and on the other side," Picard said.