Houlton apartment fire sends three children to hospital

The American Red Cross is assisting 25 people who are displaced as a result of the fire, Houlton fire officials said.

HOULTON, Maine — Three children were taken to a nearby hospital after fire broke out in an apartment building in downtown Houlton on Wednesday morning. The building is a total loss.

A 12-year-old and 4-year-old twins were taken to Houlton Regional Hospital, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Emergency responders were called to the 12-unit building at 5 Mechanic St. around 9:15 a.m.

As of 12:55 p.m., firefighters were out of the building and working to protect other buildings nearby, according to the Houlton Fire Department.

In addition to Houlton fire, police, and ambulance units, fire departments from Hodgdon, Littleton, Monticello, and Linneus also responded, according to the Houlton fire officials.