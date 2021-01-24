Caribou man dies in snowmobile crash near Stockholm

Emmanuel Bouchard, 25, died after his snowmobile sped down an embankment on the ITS 105 trail and struck several trees, wardens say.

A 25-year-old Caribou man died Saturday night in a snowmobile crash near the town of Stockholm.

Emmanuel Bouchard was headed south on ITS 105 at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday with a group of 12 other people, Mark Latti, spokesman for the Maine Warden Service, said in a release.

When the group arrived in Caribou, they realized Bouchard was not with them.

Four of the snowmobilers headed back to try to locate Bouchard, and in Stockholm met another group of snowmobilers who had found Bouchard off the side of the ITS 105 trail and called 911, Latti said.

An initial investigation by the Maine Warden Service indicates Bouchard was traveling at a high rate of speed on his 2021 Polaris when he veered off the right side of the trail, down a steep embankment, and struck several trees.

Bouchard was wearing a helmet and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, the warden service said.

No additional information was available Saturday night.