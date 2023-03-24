Fire captain dies in Aroostook County crash

The crash is being investigated by police.

CARIBOU, Maine — Daniel Raymond, a captain and 28-year member of the Caribou Fire and Ambulance Department, died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday.

The crash happened around 2:10 p.m. on U.S. Route 1 between Caribou and Presque Isle, according to a release from Caribou police.

Raymond, a 57-year-old Caribou resident, was driving south in a 2004 Pontiac Vibe when a box truck travelling in the opposite direction swerved into the southbound lane and struck his vehicle, the release stated.

The vehicle that struck Raymond's vehicle was driven by Vincent Smith, 37, of Wamego, Kansas, officials said. Both vehicles ended up off the road.

Raymond was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

Smith was taken to Cary Medical Center and later released without injury, police said.

The crash is being investigated by Caribou police Sgt. Mark Gahagan, Officer Kyle Scott, and Officer Amanda Baker. The crash is being reconstructed by Sgt. Kyle White of the Presque Isle Police Department.