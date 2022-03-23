Boy, 12, dies in Fort Kent ski accident

The child was a student at Valley Rivers Middle School.

FORT KENT, Maine — A 12-year-old died Wednesday in a skiing accident at Lonesome Pine Trails in Fort Kent.

Ethan Townshend was a seventh-grade student at Valley Rivers Middle School in Fort Kent, according to a letter issued by MSAD 27 Superintendent Benjamin Sirois.

“The loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school, especially our students,” Sirois wrote.

Support services, including a crisis intervention team, have been set up at the school for students, parents, and school personnel.

No additional information was made available.