Aroostook County

Body found on Sears Island is that of missing Presque Isle man, police say

Chase Dmuchowsky, 21, was last seen on Oct. 24 at the University of Maine at Presque Isle. His car was found idling on the Penobscot Narrows Bridge.
Credit: Hancock County Sheriff’s Department
Per a missing person’s flyer, Chase Dmuchowsky, 21, was last seen on surveillance video leaving his dorm room at the UMPI campus around 6:00 p.m., on the day he disappeared.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Presque Isle police said Friday that a body found on Nov. 26 on Sears Island belonged to missing University of Maine at Presque Isle student Chase Dmuchowsky.

Dmuchowsky was last seen the evening of Oct. 24, 2022, when he left his dorm room at the UMPI campus in a 2008 Ford Expedition, police said.

His vehicle was found later that night, idling and empty, in the middle of the Penobscot Narrows Bridge in Hancock County.

On the morning of Nov. 26, the Waldo County Sheriff's Office received a report of a possible deceased person on Sears Island. 

The body of a man fitting Dmuchowsky's description was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, where it was positively identified as Dmuchowsky, Presque Isle Police Chief Laurie J. Kelly said Friday.

Kelly said Presque Isle police have not yet received the full report from the medical examiner's office.

