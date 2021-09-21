Body found in Maine is identified more than 10 years later

The remains of Christopher Roof of Concord, Mass., were found by a hunter in northern Maine on Nov. 4, 2010.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The state medical examiner’s office has identified a man whose remains were discovered more than a decade ago in northern Maine.

Officials said Monday that DNA tests confirmed the remains were those of Christopher Roof, of Concord, Massachusetts.

But it’s still a mystery about why he was in Maine, and how he died. The cause of death remains “undetermined."

Roof was last seen in August 2010 and the remains were found by a hunter on Nov. 4, 2010, in Stacyville.