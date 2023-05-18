Six bison remain loose in Maine nearly a week after escaping from farm

At least eight bison from the same farm were put down by the owner on Tuesday.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine — Six bison are still loose in Maine after escaping from a farm in Fort Fairfield on Friday, May 12.

The beasts escaped from Lone Wolf Farm, and their location was unknown as of Thursday, Fort Fairfield Police Chief Matthew Cummings said in an update.

At least eight other bison made it to the neighboring town of Caribou earlier this week, where they were put down by the farm's owner, Craig Smith, police said. Smith shot the animals with a rifle, according to officials.

"Police were not involved in the dispatching of the animals," police said.

Caribou police said the bison swam across the Aroostook River and back during the pursuit. Officials' biggest concern was that the animals would make it to Route 1, which connects Caribou and Presque Isle.

This is not the first time bison have escaped from the same farm. Three got loose in February for more than 24 hours before being rounded up by law enforcement officials and the owner. In March 2022, 11 bison escaped from the farm, one of which was fatally struck by a truck. The driver who hit the bison was uninjured, but the truck was totaled, according to police.

Police have not said whether they anticipate any charges being issued in connection with the current situation.

The National Park Service's guidance for Yellowstone National Park, where there is a significant bison population, says to stay at least 25 yards away from the animals. Fort Fairfield police have instructed members of the public not to approach them.

