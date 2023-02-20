Aroostook County teen reported missing

The sheriff's office asks that anyone who may have information that could help them locate Grace call 1-800-432-7842, 1-800-638-8477, or text 538-8477.

Example video title will go here for this video

WOODLAND, Maine — The Aroostook County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate Grace Donovan, 16, of Woodland.

In a release Sunday, the sheriff's office said Grace is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 130 pounds, with blue eyes and hair that it is blonde on top and brown underneath.

She was last seen wearing red and black plaid pajamas, a grey hooded sweatshirt with green lettering, and an all black winter jacket. She may have changed clothes since she was last seen.