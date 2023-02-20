Aroostook County teen reported missing

WOODLAND, Maine — The Aroostook County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate Grace Donovan, 16, of Woodland.
In a release Sunday, the sheriff's office said Grace is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 130 pounds, with blue eyes and hair that it is blonde on top and brown underneath.
She was last seen wearing red and black plaid pajamas, a grey hooded sweatshirt with green lettering, and an all black winter jacket. She may have changed clothes since she was last seen.
The sheriff's office asks that anyone who may have information that could help them locate Grace call 1-800-432-7842, 1-800-638-8477, or text 538-8477.