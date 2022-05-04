Fort Kent man dies after crashing Jeep

Justin Jalbert, 24, was driving south on State Route 11 when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a utility pole, police said.

MASARDIS, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating the circumstances that led to a fatal crash Wednesday in Masardis.

The single-vehicle crash happened shortly after midnight on State Route 11, police said in a release.

Fort Kent resident Justin Jalbert, 24, was driving south in a 2005 Jeep Wrangler when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a utility pole, police said.

Jalbert's passenger, Chard Bouchard, 45, of Saint Francis, was taken to Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle for treatment of serious injuries not considered life-threatening, officials said.

The impact of the crash broke the pole in two separate places and totaled the vehicle.

The crash is being reconstructed by Presque Isle police Officer Kyle White, according to police.