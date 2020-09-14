After '55 years in the dough' Reno's Family Restaurant in Caribou will close its doors for good

The restaurant is most popular for its pizza, but it also serves sandwiches, entrees, and breakfast too.

CARIBOU, Maine — Reno's Family Restaurant in Caribou announced Monday they will permanently close at the end of September.

"It has been an amazing 55 years in the dough with over 2 million pizzas made," said a statement on the restaurant's website, signed by Danny, Shellie, Nelson and Brenda Corriveau.

The Corriveaus also thanked staff members both past and present, as well as the communities of Aroostook County and beyond.

All customers with gift certificates can redeem them prior to September 30, which is the scheduled closing date.

"Sad news in Caribou this morning. Reno’s Family Restaurant has supported the Caribou Fire Department for years always willing to provide us with large pizza orders when we had large fire incidents or trainings at a moment’s notice!" Caribou Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 5191 wrote on its Facebook page in response to the news.