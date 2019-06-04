GRAY, Maine — The suspect of an armed robbery in Gray is facing nearly 10 charges after leading police on a chase, crashing his car, and fleeing on foot.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to the Cumberland Farms at 12 Main Street in Gray around 4:43 a.m. A man had reportedly entered the store with his face covered and his hand in his pocket, as if he was holding a weapon.

The suspect, Jarryd Michael King, 26, of Warren, told the night clerk to give him money, and the clerk complied. King then fled in a dark-colored car, heading south on Route 100, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

The Falmouth Police Department located King's vehicle, which matched the description put out by law enforcement after the robbery. Officers tried to stop the car, but it fled, leading them on a chase.

The car then crashed on Leighton Road in Windham, and King fled into the woods on foot. Westbrook police and members from surrounding police departments used a K9 unit to track him.

King was found in a tree and refused to come down. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says he finally cooperated with officers on scene and was taken into custody.

King is facing six charges by the Falmouth Police Department, including failing to stop for a police officer, refusing to submit to arrest, violation of bail conditions, operating after license suspicion, criminal mischief, and creating a police standoff.

He has also since been charged by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office with armed robbery, refusing to submit to arrest, and violation of bail conditions.

King is being held at Cumberland County Jail where he is awaiting arraignment early next week.