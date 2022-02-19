Arm wrestling tournament held at Bangor Mall

Phillip Adams organized the event and said he's been waiting two years to make this tournament happen

BANGOR, Maine — With all the high school sports events happening around Maine, a crowd gathered in Bangor Saturday afternoon for a different tournament.

The Bangor Mall was the host of an Arm Wrestling Tournament at G-Force Entertainment. Weigh-ins began at 12:30 p.m. and the matches kicked off at 2 p.m. Dozens of people showed up to either compete or watch.

The league of arm wrestlers, based in the Bangor area, is known as the Twin City Pullers.

Match entry was $20 per arm. Half of the money for each entry went toward cash prizes throughout the afternoon and evening.

Phillip Adams, one of the organizers of the event, said they've been waiting about two years to make it happen due to the pandemic.

"You compete either with your right or left arm. It goes by weight category so big guys all go against other bigger guys. So it goes lightweight, middleweight, heavyweight, and super heavyweights. So basically, everyone goes against a similar stature person," Adams said.

The arm wrestlers are split up by age, gender, and size. There were men's, women's, junior and senior divisions. The lightweight category featured people between 0-165 pounds, competitors at 166-198 pounds made up the middleweight group, 199-220 pounds was the heavyweight group, and 221+ pounds was the super heavyweight group.