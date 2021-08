Dispatch ask people to avoid the area of Park St in downtown Bangor

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police officials are on the scene of a 'suspicious incident,' according to dispatchers Monday morning.

Officials are asking people to avoid the areas of Center, Somerset and Park Streets in Bangor.

Several police units are arriving in the area and moving people away from 157 Park St.

Officials are again asking people to stay clear of the area.

