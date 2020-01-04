PORTLAND, Maine — If you've seen this post on Facebook, not to worry, it was made as a joke by the store owner.

The photoshopped picture shows a truck appearing to have busted through the front of A & C Grocery on Munjoy Hill in Portland.

The store owner posted the picture writing, "Man, the hits keep coming! Seriously, I’ve been expecting this for years now. Everyone is safe and fortunately, the building is structurally sound enough to open the drive-thru. Nothing a little plywood and duct tape won’t fix."

NEWS CENTER Maine spoke to the owner and he verified that the post is in fact a prank.

It's good to keep a sense of humor, even in the trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Have safe and happy April Fools Day, everyone!

