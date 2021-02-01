x
Apparent shooting at Waterville home, according to report

CentralMaine.com is reporting Waterville police are investigating what a neighbor is calling an apparent shooting
WATERVILLE, Maine — Waterville police are investigating an apparent shooting, according to a report on centralmaine.com.

Amy Calder, reporter for centralmaine.com, says several Waterville police cars are at the home on Western Ave around 2 p.m. Saturday. Calder reports a neighbor says there was an apparent shooting in the home. 

The site says there are two adults and at least one child speaking to police outside the home, 

Waterville Police Chief Joeseph Massey arrived at the home just after 1 on Saturday. 

“Nothing I can tell you at this point,” Massey told Calder. “Simply a little too early.”
Three police cruisers, two with blue lights flashing, are at the scene at 92 Western Ave., and a detective arrived around 1 p.m. following the incident, which occurred sometime around noon Saturday.
Jan 02, 2021

