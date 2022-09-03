x
Armed robbers posing as candy salespeople rush into California home & steal property, police say

Police have released security camera video showing the armed robbery and are asking for help from the public.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department says four men posed as candy vendors before rushing into and robbing a home.

Police said they're searching for the men responsible after the robbery was caught on camera.

According to police, one of the four men went to the door of a home in the 10300 block of Joplin Lane near the Morada neighborhood of Stockton Monday around 1:47 p.m.

The suspect was disguised as a candy vendor and seen in a security camera video holding a box of candy. According to police, the victim answered the door and moments later, a group of masked, armed robbers rushed past the victim and stole items from the home. 

SPD News: Residential Robbery Investigation On March 7, 2022, officers responded to a report of a residential robbery in the 10300 block of Joplin Lane. Officers met with the victim who advised she answered a knock at the door to one of the suspects, who was posing as a candy vendor. A short time later, armed suspects rushed past the victim and went inside the house. The suspects stole personal belongings and then ran out of the house. The Stockton Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to call our non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323. You can submit anonymous tips to Stockton Crime Stoppers by: TYPE - Submit a Tip online using the Stockton Crime Stoppers website at StocktonCrimeStoppers.org TALK - Call Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600 *DOWNLOAD the P3 Tips Mobile App and submit tips anonymously Stockton Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest. #StocktonCrimeStoppers

Posted by Stockton Police Department on Tuesday, March 8, 2022

The four men allegedly ran out of the home and got away in a black SUV. Videos posted on social media show the same suspects approaching other doors in the neighborhood Monday, however police only reported one successful robbery by the group. 

Officials with the Stockton Police Department describe the items stolen by the group of robbers as "personal belongings" and have not released a monetary value.

The Stockton Police Department is asking for those with information on the suspects to call their department at (209) 937-8377. 

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online through Stockton Crime Stoppers' Website.

