STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department says four men posed as candy vendors before rushing into and robbing a home.
Police said they're searching for the men responsible after the robbery was caught on camera.
According to police, one of the four men went to the door of a home in the 10300 block of Joplin Lane near the Morada neighborhood of Stockton Monday around 1:47 p.m.
The suspect was disguised as a candy vendor and seen in a security camera video holding a box of candy. According to police, the victim answered the door and moments later, a group of masked, armed robbers rushed past the victim and stole items from the home.
The four men allegedly ran out of the home and got away in a black SUV. Videos posted on social media show the same suspects approaching other doors in the neighborhood Monday, however police only reported one successful robbery by the group.
Officials with the Stockton Police Department describe the items stolen by the group of robbers as "personal belongings" and have not released a monetary value.
The Stockton Police Department is asking for those with information on the suspects to call their department at (209) 937-8377.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted online through Stockton Crime Stoppers' Website.