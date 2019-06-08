MAINE, USA — The Appalachian Trail is one of the country's most talked about hikes -- however, the Maine portion is considered by many hikers to be the most challenging of the entire trail.

"I think some hikers think it's like some ride at Disney World," said Lt. Dan Scott of the Maine Warden Service. "It's a very dangerous part of the country. It's steep, rugged terrain."

The Appalachian Trail begins in Georgia and finishes through Maine. The Pine Tree State is home to 282 miles of trail. Much of that trail can prove to be dangerous for advanced and novice hikers alike.

"Even an experienced person could slip or fall," said president of the Maine Appalachian Trail Club Lester Kenway. "It's not just inexperienced people that are at risk."

Just last week, a hiker slipped and broke her leg along Mahoosuc Notch, known to many as the toughest mile of the entire Appalachian Trail.

"It may take several hours of extreme hiking just to get to where the person was last scene," said Lt. Scott.

That was the case last week near Mahoosuc Notch. It was more than a day after the hiker fell that she was able to be taken off the trail safely.

"Everyone is exposed to the same set of risks," said Kenway.

"A few miles of carrying someone on a lifter or a backboard through some of that rugged country is not only dangerous again to the victim who's injured, but all of the volunteers, and our game wardens and staff who are in there trying to accomplish it," said Lt. Scott.

Lt. Scott says that the Maine Warden Service responds to an average of 400 cases of injured or missing hikers each year. Not all require an elaborate rescue, but those that do require significant time to complete.

"It's not uncommon for us at all to have two carry-outs that take between nine and twelve hours and last a good portion of the day or night," said Lt. Scott.

Lt. Scott added that he's seen an increased number of dehydration incidents this summer. He reminds all hikers to bring enough water -- but too much could weigh down your pack.

Lt. Scott also added it's important to never hike alone, and you should check in at various lean-to locations and huts, so those responding have a better chance at finding your location quickly when there isn't cell service.

