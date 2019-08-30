SKOWHEGAN, Maine — It's back to school week across Maine, and at one school district in Somerset County, student safety is being put above all else.

The Somerset County Sheriff's Office will be implementing a new program in nearby schools that could drastically shorten law enforcement's response time in the case of an active shooter.

"A teacher or a principle has at their fingertip an app that could let us know if there's an emergency situation going on -- and it would accelerate our response," said Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster.

The program, Campus Safe, will be implemented in MSAD 54 schools, as well as Good Will-Hinckley in Fairfield.

At the push of the button, the program alerts all nearby law enforcement of an active shooter situation in seconds.

"Every law enforcement officer, on duty or off, will get the alert that there's a situation going on at a school," said Sheriff Lancaster.

Funding for the project came from an $88,000 federal grant to get the program up and running this year. Lancaster says he hopes more school districts in the area look to use Campus Safe in the future.

It's a system that has many teachers at schools in MSAD 54 feeling more at ease.

"They feel confident that there's another means by which to reach out to law enforcement if they need to, God forbid," said Assistant Superintendent John Moody.

MSAD 54 is a geographically large school district that serves six towns in Southern Somerset County.

"We are Canaan, Cornville, Mercer, Smithfield, Norridgewock, and Skowhegan. And Skowhegan's the only one of those towns that has its own police department," said Moody.

Without local police forces near many of the schools, it means a likely longer response time than in the town of Skowhegan, which does have a local police department. Those other towns rely on the Somerset County Sheriff's Office. This program will alert all law enforcement to ensure that officers are on the scene without delay.

"We always train but pray that we never have to use it," said Sheriff Lancaster.

The program is expected to be up and running in all MSAD 54 schools by October. The app will be run on computers for this school year, with the hopes of having it available on other devices, such as mobile phones, in the future.