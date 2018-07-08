It's another sizzling day with heat and high humidity. A Heat Advisory has been issued for most of the state.

Temperatures will reach the low 90s in many areas. Coupled with oppressive humidity, the heat index will climb to between 95 and 100 degrees during the afternoon.

Scattered storms will fire in the mountains during the afternoon. These storms will gradually work toward the coast toward late afternoon and early evening. They will be hit or miss, so not all areas will see them. Any storms that develop can become severe with damaging wind gusts. Keith and Jess will be here watching it for you.

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for today for all of coastal Maine. The heat and humidity will exacerbate pollution levels and ground-level ozone.

During the evening, the clusters of thunderstorms will diminish as the daytime heating is lost. A few showers or storms could linger into the overnight.

Wednesday won't be quite as hot, but it will remain humid, with more clouds around and the risk for a shower or storm.

