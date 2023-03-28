Maine man dies in South Carolina plane crash

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the Machias Valley Airport said it lost one of its own.

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. — A man from Cutler died Saturday after the small plane he was piloting crashed into a marsh in South Carolina.

Andrew Patterson, 66, died at the scene, according to a release from South Carolina's Charleston County Coroner's Office.

The plane went down shortly before 1 p.m., landing in a muddy area near Legareville Road on Johns Island, not far from the Stono River, officials said.

Multiple South Carolina agencies responded to the scene, which was accessible only by boat. Patterson's remains were recovered around 5 p.m., and he was the sole occupant of the plane, according to officials.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the Machias Valley Airport said it lost one of its own.

"Andy Patterson was making his annual trip to Sun N Fun doing what he enjoyed," the airport said in the post. "He was an integral part of the airport committee and always willing to help. Fair Winds and Following Seas."

The Federal Aviation Administration is the lead agency investigating the crash.

