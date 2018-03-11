CUMBERLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- The hands and ballots are flying at the town office; paper is everywhere

According to the town clerk, of the 8200 people in Cumberland, 6800 are registered voters and 48 percent of them are voting absentee.

Absentee voting was first established for people who could not get to the polls on election day for health reasons or they were going out of town. Now, anyone is able to absentee vote.

Absentee voting may shorten lines on election day, but it does have a cost. Staff schedules had to be changed, and on Saturday 14 people were already counting ballots at 9AM.

If Maine was able to implement early voting instead of the voter placing it in an envelope and having an application attached to it could instead come in and put it in a machine. This way, people would not have to track them, and the ballots would be locked up at night and then volunteers would be done.

