An Angel's Wing, opened two new sober living homes in Maine

An Angel's Wing is a local nonprofit with a mission to decrease the number of overdose deaths in Maine.

The organization started as a local thrift store, which has now expanded to opening two sober living homes.

Their main aim is to provide a haven for those in recovery.

One of the sober living homes, Cory's Place, can hold up to 14 women who need help getting the recovery they need.

One of the residents, Sarah, who goes by the nickname Red, says, "They saved my life- they saved my recovery."

She is one of the eight women who call Cory's Place home. "Where I've come from to now is a different person, and they play a big part in that," she said.

Cory's Place was started through the nonprofit An Angel's Wing, named after Deb L’Etoile's son, Cory. He became addicted to medication after undergoing multiple surgeries for numerous medical problems.

"We had a call on Father's Day morning in 2018, and we thought it was Cory calling to wish his dad a happy Father's Day. But instead, it was the Yarmouth police dept calling to say Cory had overdosed and died," Deb recalls.

She is now the assistant director and is working to educate others about the dangers of substance abuse disorder.

An Angel's Wing has recently added a men's sober living house called Kristopher's Home.

This home is named in honor of Stephanie Gelinas' son, Kristopher, who died three years ago from an overdose.

"My involvement with An Angel's Wing helped me turn my pain into purpose," Stephanie says.

Both Cory's Place and Kristopher's Home hope to expand to treatment facilities in the future.

Men and women come from all over the state and are required to do chores, attend meetings, and go to treatment.

"I've learned what it is to be a strong woman and what it is to have a sisterhood and a family. That's what it is here; we are a family," Red says.

Being on the road to recovery requires a range of skills, and An Angel's Wing provides support and guidance to those in need.

By providing a safe and supportive environment, the organization hopes to decrease the number of overdose deaths in Maine and help those struggling with substance abuse disorder.