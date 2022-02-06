3 killed in shooting outside Cornerstone Church in Ames Thursday night

One of the individuals killed is the alleged shooter. Authorities are working to make sure the area is secure.

AMES, Iowa — A shooting outside of Cornerstone Church Thursday along Highway 30 just outside of Ames has left three people dead, including the shooter, according to the Story County Sheriff's Office.

Local 5's Jon Diaz spoke with the agency Thursday evening.

At about 6:51 p.m., several law enforcement agencies received calls about a shooter and two victims in the church's parking lot. The alleged shooter, identified as a man, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The victims were identified as women, the sheriff's office said.

Law enforcement is currently speaking with witnesses inside the church and clearing the scene of the shooting. They're also working to provide resources to immediate family members impacted.

There were people in the church when the shooting happened. Authorities confirmed those who were inside at the time of the shooting are safe.

Local 5's Laryssa Leone and Reina Garcia observed officers speaking with witnesses at the scene. Patrol cars are placed at the front entrance of the Crossroads Baptist Church to block off traffic.

The Story County Sheriff's Office will give an update on the shooting Friday morning at 10:30 from their office in Nevada.

What else we know:

The incident happened shortly before 7 p.m.

The shooter, a man, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The two victims are women.

Cornerstone Church is located along Highway 30, just southeast of Ames.

The Ames Police Department directed Local 5 to the Story County Sheriff's Office since the incident happened in their jurisdiction.

The sheriff's office will provide an update on the shooting Friday at 10:30 a.m.

Cornerstone Church hosts The Salt Company, an Iowa State University ministry that meets every Thursday night.

Thursday night marked the start of the ministry's "Summer Salt" sermons. The event was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., according to the group's Facebook page.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if the gunman had any type of relationship with the victims prior to the shooting.

It remains unclear if the gunman had any past history with the church.

The motive remains unclear. Local 5 cannot confirm if the shooter targeted anyone.

The identities of the victims and the shooter are unknown. This is something Local 5 anticipates will be confirmed by law enforcement after family members are notified.