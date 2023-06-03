4 U.S. citizens missing, feared kidnapped in Matamoros, Mexico

The four, traveling in a van with North Carolina license plates, entered Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas, on Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

The four entered Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas, on Friday. They were traveling in a white minivan with North Carolina license plates.

Photos and video circulating on social media appear to show the incident including the group's white minivan. There's also video that appears to show a shootout and then people being loaded into a pickup truck and hauled away.

That matches the account of what the FBI said happened.

The FBI San Antonio Division office said the vehicle came under fire shortly after it entered Mexico.

“All four Americans were placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men,” the office said. The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for the return of the victims and the arrest of the culprits.

Matamoros is home to warring factions of the Gulf drug cartel and the shootouts in Matamoros were so bad that the U.S. Consulate issued an alert about the danger and local authorities warned people to shelter in place Friday.

Tamaulipas state police said people were killed and injured Friday, but did not say how many. The state police said neither police nor the military was involved in Friday's shootouts.

“There have been two armed incidents between unidentified civilians,” the state police said Friday on social media. “The exact number of the fallen is being corroborated.”

The issue of cartel violence continues to be a hot topic, especially in Texas.

In fact, on Friday, the same day as this kidnapping, Republican Sen. John Cornyn was with lawmakers speaking about Mexico’s fight with the cartels. They visited several towns in the Rio Grande Valley, including Brownsville.

Victims of violence in Matamoros and other large border cities of Tamaulipas often go uncounted, because the cartels have a history of taking bodies of their own with them. Local media often avoid reporting on such incidents out of safety concerns, creating an information vacuum.

Videos posted to social media Friday showed armed men loading two bodies into a truck in broad daylight.

The U.S. State Department’s travel warning for Tamaulipas state warns U.S. citizens not to travel there. However, being a border city, U.S. citizens who live in Brownsville or elsewhere in Texas frequently cross to visit family, attend medical appointments or shop. It would also be a crossing point for people traveling deeper into Mexico.

For years, a night out in Matamoros was also part of the “two-nation vacation” for spring breakers flocking to Texas’ South Padre Island. But increased violence there over the past 10 to 15 years frightened away much of that business.