SOUTH PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) - Community members came together with American Red Cross to "sound the alarm" for the Portland, South Portland, and Westbrook areas to help prevent fire deaths.

Mainers dispersed in groups with volunteers to install the smoke alarms, teach about fire safety, and help residents come up with escape plans.

Courtney Reynolds is a board member for the American Red Cross and has a passion for the community and saving lives. "This initiative is helping save lives," she said. "It's giving people a sense of safety and security where they should have it inside their own homes."

The program is part of the broader Home Fire Campaign launched by the Red Cross since 2014. More than 1.2 million free smoke alarms have since been installed, including more than 12.000 in Maine.

For more information on Sound the Alarm program, click here.

© NEWS CENTER Maine