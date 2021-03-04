American Lung Association event virtual again

Cycle the Seacoast will happen virtually for the second year in a row, but a Biddeford man is still happy to be raising money

BIDDEFORD, Maine — People are logging miles and raising money for the American Lung Association part of the annual Cycle the Seacoast fundraiser.

This year is virtual for the second year, and riders have from now until June 30th to bike between 25-100 miles.

The event typically happens in Portsmouth, New Hampshire but Tony Curro of Biddeford has been participating in and volunteering for the event for about 7 years. It all started by chance.

"I was working at an orthopedics group in Exeter, New Hampshire and saw the pamphlet in the lobby and thought that would be something I'd be interested in doing," Curro said. "I've been doing it ever since."

Raising money for the American Lung Association is personal for Curro, his mother had COPD.

"Volunteering in an event that was raising money for lung health is something I'm connected with," he said.

Tony Curro has been participating in Cycle the Seacoast for about seven years. This year is the second year it's been virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic and he has already started logging his miles for the American Lung Association #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/A5umrF6dgB — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) April 3, 2021

Curro is also a physician's assistant and has seen the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic firsthand. While event is virtual another year,

"I think remarkably they did very well," Curro said thinking back to last year's fundraising.