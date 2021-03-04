American Lung Association event virtual again

BIDDEFORD, Maine — People are logging miles and raising money for the American Lung Association part of the annual Cycle the Seacoast fundraiser.
This year is virtual for the second year, and riders have from now until June 30th to bike between 25-100 miles.
The event typically happens in Portsmouth, New Hampshire but Tony Curro of Biddeford has been participating in and volunteering for the event for about 7 years. It all started by chance.
"I was working at an orthopedics group in Exeter, New Hampshire and saw the pamphlet in the lobby and thought that would be something I'd be interested in doing," Curro said. "I've been doing it ever since."
Raising money for the American Lung Association is personal for Curro, his mother had COPD.
"Volunteering in an event that was raising money for lung health is something I'm connected with," he said.
Curro is also a physician's assistant and has seen the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic firsthand. While event is virtual another year,
"I think remarkably they did very well," Curro said thinking back to last year's fundraising.
If you want to participate in the 2021 Cycle the Seacoast, you can still register.