Ambulances tag-team to get patient to hospital after crash

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — It took a tag-team effort to get a patient to a hospital when an ambulance went off the road and into a ditch.
A New Gloucester town ambulance was taking a patient to Maine Medical Center in Portland.
Around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night, it got stuck in the ditch. Another ambulance from Gray came and picked up the patient and finished the trip to the hospital.
The two EMTs who were in the first ambulance were also taken to a hospital as a precaution but were not seriously injured.