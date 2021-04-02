Ambulances tag-team to get patient to hospital after crash

A New Gloucester town ambulance was taking a patient to Maine Medical Center in Portland when it got stuck in a ditch, but an ambulance from Gray came to the rescue.

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — It took a tag-team effort to get a patient to a hospital when an ambulance went off the road and into a ditch.

A New Gloucester town ambulance was taking a patient to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night, it got stuck in the ditch. Another ambulance from Gray came and picked up the patient and finished the trip to the hospital.