'Terrifying' | Woman says she was nearly run over by man involved in stolen ambulance chase

ARLINGTON, Va. — We're learning more about a wild situation that was caught on camera over the weekend. On Saturday, a man led police on a multi-state chase involving multiple stolen trucks and a stolen ambulance. The driver, identified a Darrell Caldwell, was in court for the first time on Monday.

Caldwell allegedly stole the ambulance when it responded to another crash on George Washington Parkway, also caused by Caldwell. Police say the man crashed into 13 separate vehicles during the chase.

According to police, the incident all started when Caldwell allegedly stole a truck from Falls Church and headed toward the highway. Video shows the chaotic moments on Saturday afternoon when police say the stolen truck crashed into multiple cars along I-395.

According to charging documents, this case just minutes after the same truck slammed into another vehicle on I-66. The destruction continued. After hitting several other cars, the truck crashed into the median, that's when Caldwell bailed out, documents say.

A woman who wanted to stay anonymous, said that's when she encountered him. She said she heard a crash while she was walking on Gravelly Point Trail. Soon after, Caldwell emerged onto the train and confronted her, asking for a lighter multiple times.

She said the man then got into another vehicle and drove right on the trail behind her.

"He pulls up next to me. He's within a couple of feet. He motions with his mouth — no sound — 'Get in the truck now.' Just motions with his lips. So I immediately began to run across the fields," she said.

That's when the woman ran to her car and called police. A U.S. Park Police spokesperson said they are aware of the incident and believe they are connected.

"Terrifying. I've never had to run for my life before. I didn't know his intention, if he wanted to run me over, take me hostage. I didn't know what was going on," she said.

Moments later, police say Caldwell used that stolen truck to go the wrong way, hitting yet another driver. That's when the ambulance arrived.

They were there to help, but while assisting, documents say Caldwell stole the ambulance and started driving away.

"We just had a pedestrian jump into our medic unit," emergency crews said over the radio.

Virginia State Police immediately started pursuing the ambulance, and at one point, he rammed a state police cruiser.

Eventually the stolen ambulance made it to the 14th Street Bridge, entering D.C. It was here, near D Street Southwest, that the ambulance crashed into yet another vehicle. Video showed the moment the driver was taken into custody.