Amber Alert issued for two NH children believed to be in car with Maine license plate

PORTLAND, Maine — Two children reported missing out of Somersworth, New Hampshire, are believed to be abducted by their biological mother.

Chance Wilson, 8, and Alaina Wilson, 11, were last seen Thursday night at about 7:30, when they were put to bed, according to a news release issued by the New Hampshire Department of Safety. The two children live with their grandmother, who has custody of them.

Both children were reported missing from their beds at about 9:40 p.m., and it appeared they were removed from the residence through a window, the release states. The girl's phone was reportedly left on her bed.

Police believe the children are in a vehicle with a Maine license plate that was reportedly taken by the children's biological mother, 32-year-old Kaileigh Nichols.

Police ask the public to be on the look out for a grey, four-door 2009 Honda Civic with a Maine veteran plate number of 2827A7.

Police ask that anyone with information or who may be in contact with the two children or with Nichols to notify the Somersworth Police Department at 603-692-3131.

