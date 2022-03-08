Amazon eyes Scarborough as site for warehouse

Leaders with the Scarborough Economic Development Corporation say Amazon has inquired about building a warehouse in the area of Running Hill Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The town of Scarborough could possibly be the next home for a global retail and shipping giant.

According to the executive director of the Scarborough Economic Development Corporation (SEDCO), Amazon has inquired about potentially building a warehouse in the town.

"We have gotten some inquiries from Amazon, particularly for the Running Hill Road area," SEDCO Executive Director Karen Martin said. "Right now our job really is in this initial phase to provide them information on our zoning ordinances and how the town works in terms of processes, and that's really been the focus of these conversations."

The plan is still in the very early stages, Martin said, and no documents have been submitted to the town.

"They're just in their initial phases trying to figure out if we're still a good fit. Certainly there's interest, and they like the area, I think," Martin said.

Could an Amazon warehouse be coming to Maine? Leaders w/ the Scarborough Economic Development Corporation tell me the company has inquired about a warehouse in the Running Hill Rd area. It's still in the VERY early stages, but we'll have the latest on @newscentermaine at 6 pic.twitter.com/iTsaql6Dl9 — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) August 3, 2022

One part of town Martin said Amazon is reportedly considering for the warehouse is in the area of Running Hill Road. Martin added that the area is not zoned for warehousing, so the company would need to apply for exemptions or changes to the ordinance through the town if they want to build there.

"Amazon is constantly exploring new locations, and we weigh a variety of factors when deciding where to develop future sites to best serve customers," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin wrote to NEWS CENTER Maine in statement. "However, we have a policy of not commenting on our future roadmap and are not yet commenting on any specific operations plans for Maine."

NEWS CENTER Maine spoke with multiple residents who live on Running Hill Road and shared that they are concerned about the potential traffic an Amazon warehouse might bring to the road.

"We are navigating, trying to make sure we are meeting with wishes of the community, which is concerned about growth," Martin said.