Allen's Coffee Flavored Brandy to sell Maine's top selling spirit in collectible lighthouse bottles

PORTLAND, Maine — Allen's Coffee Flavored Brandy is produced through M.S. Walker in Massachusetts, but it's quite iconic in Maine.

For more than 20 years, it was the top selling liqueur product in the state. In 2008, Mainers consumed nearly one bottle for every man, woman, and child in our 1.3-million population.

Producers of the product recognized its impact in the state, and to pay homage, they're releasing limited-edition collector bottles of Allen's, featuring Maine lighthouses. So far, they've released Quoddy Head in Lubec, Bug Light in South Portland, and Petit Manan in Steuben.

Gary Shaw, Executive VP for M.S. Walker said they polled their loyal drinkers, asking which lighthouses they would like to see featured. Shaw says he was rooting for Petit Manan Lighthouse and was glad it won the popular vote. That bottle has just hit liquor stores and will only be available for a short time.

Andrew Volk is the owner and bartender of Portland Hunt + Alpine Club. Volk said they exclusively use Allen's as their coffee liqueur of choice. He said you can simply mix equal parts Allen's and a pineapple rum of your choice, like Malibu, for a simple cocktail.

For an espresso martini, Volk likes to mix:

1 part white Rum (Volk used Plantation White Rum)

2 parts cold brew coffee

1 part Allen's Cold Brew (new release)

You can find more recipes that utilize Allen's Coffee Flavored Brandy here.