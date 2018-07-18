PALMYRA (NEWS CENTER Maine) — After nearly a year, detectives from the Somerset County Sheriff's Office have tracked down an alleged Maine child molester in Pennsylvania.

Sheriff Dale Lancaster says David Freeman is accused of sexually assaulting the 9-year-old daughter of his girlfriend from August 2016 to August 2017. The mother and daughter were living with Freeman in Palmyra when the alleged assault happened.

The sheriff's office reports that the mother confronted her boyfriend, and Freeman denied the allegations.

Detective Jeremy Leal of the Somerset County Sheriff's Office Criminal Division presented the case in 2018 to a grand jury, which approved an indictment and a warrant for Freeman's arrest.

After nearly a year of trying to locate Freeman, Leal found him in Nanticoke, Penn. Freeman surrendered, and on July 11 he returned to Maine where, according to police, he confessed to sexually assaulting the girl.

Freeman has been charged with three counts of class A gross sexual assault and is being held at the Somerset County Jail. His cash bail was set at $25,000. His bail conditions include not having contact with the victim or any children under the age of 18, and not being within 1,000 feet of any school or daycare site.

He is scheduled to appear for arraignment Sept. 19 in Somerset County Unified Court.

