ALLAGASH, Maine — A 65-year-old man has died after an ATV crash Friday afternoon in Allagash that left his young daughter unharmed.

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Communications Director Mark Latti said Bonny Hafford of Allagash was killed when the ATV he was riding flipped and crushed him while he was trying to drive up a gravel pit embankment.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on August 9 near 352 Dickey Road.

Latti said Hafford's 4-year-old daughter was thrown from the ATV, but she was not injured.

The Maine Warden Service investigated the accident and were helped by Fort Kent EMS, Allagash Fire, and ASI Ambulance.

Latti said Hafford was taken to Lajoie Daigle Funeral Home in Fort Kent.