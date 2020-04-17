PORTLAND, Maine — All Portland fire companies responded to a third-alarm fire at the Browne Trading Company on Commercial St.

The fire happened sometime Thursday night.

Neighboring towns and cities helped assist Portland's fire coverage as they battled the blaze.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

NEWS CENTER Maine is following the details and will update this story.

