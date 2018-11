PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Firefighters called for all hands on deck around 1:30 Sunday morning at a Jiffy Lube on Riverside Street in Portland.

The fire damaged a vehicle and some of the equipment inside, and workers could be seen carrying plywood boards into the business around 9:15 am. The owners of the business arrived to assess the damage, but won't comment until they speak with the corporate office.

The store will be closed all-day Sunday.

