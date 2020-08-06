PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Fire Department and several other mainland crews are responding to a fire inside the Peak's Island Post Office.

According to the Portland Fire Dept., Mainland Deputy Chief reported the fire has been knocked down as of 2:20 p.m.

A viewer shared this photo of the scene at the Peak's Island Post Office Monday afternoon.

Viewer photo

The Portland Fire Dept. reported the fire just before 2 p.m. on Monday.

Photo: Will Horsman

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

