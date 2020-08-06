PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Fire Department and several other mainland crews are responding to a fire inside the Peak's Island Post Office.
According to the Portland Fire Dept., Mainland Deputy Chief reported the fire has been knocked down as of 2:20 p.m.
The Portland Fire Dept. reported the fire just before 2 p.m. on Monday.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.
