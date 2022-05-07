All-girls robotics team from Maine wraps up world championship in Dallas

Teams from Thornton Academy and York High School also competed in the VEX Robotics World Championship.

BANGOR, Maine — A team of all girls from John Bapst Memorial High School in Bangor have just finished competing in the VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas, Texas.

According to robotics coach Mike Murphy, the team placed 50th out of 82 teams.

"There are 810 or so teams in all and roughly 80 in a division," said Murphy. "[Our team] was in the division that was ranked the toughest by the match results."

"Every match here is like the finals at states," said team member Samantha Ismail. "[The world championship] has been a whole new level of competition that we haven’t really experienced yet. [We didn't win] as many matches as we normally do, but we’re meeting so many people, and we’re still doing fairly well.”

The team's driver, Shannon Murphy says the competition is different than her and her team is used to going up against in Maine.

"I’m actually kind of surprised as the driver to have won any matches here because the quality of competition is just insane," said Murphy. "Like every single robot is the best of the best."

Coach Murphy told NEWS CENTER Maine, his team is looking forward to next year's competition and already have several robot designs on paper.

"The competition was challenging, educational, and inspiring," he added.