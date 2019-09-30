ALFRED, Maine — An Alfred man has been arrested under two active warrants.

Brandon Daigle, 20, was arrested for one count of "criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon," and the other for "violations of conditions of release," according to the Maine State Police.

Criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon is a Class C felony and is extraditable in New England states.

The second warrant stemmed from violating existing conditions of release due to a previous OUI Charge.

A trooper and a corporal, part of the K9 Unit, from the Maine State Police, arrested Daigle at home in Alfred sometime Monday morning.



Daigle was taken into custody without incident. He was held without bail on both warrants, and his bail will be set by a judge at an arraignment hearing.