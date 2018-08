NAPLES (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Officials say speed and alcohol may have been factors in a crash that sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says Patrick Connolly, 48, was driving on Route 11 Sunday night and did not stop at the intersection of Route 302.

His truck hit an embankment and Connolly was taken to Central Maine Medical Center by helicopter with serious injuries.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the crash.

