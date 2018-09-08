BRIDGTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Police say they believe alcohol may have been a factor in the drowning death of a 42-year-old on Long Lake in Bridgton.

Stephen Bricault of Naples was swimming off Plummer Landing Wednesday night, Aug. 8, with his girlfriend near the rocks on the jetty according to Bridgton Fire Rescue.

Witnesses say Bricault had been drinking alcohol throughout the day.

Chief Steve Fay says they got a call around 7:30 p.m. that Bricault had disappeared in the water.

Firefighters were on the scene in about five minutes and Bricault's girlfriend pointed them toward an area about 25 feet away from a dock where she had last seen him.

A firefighter slipped into his survival suit and dove into the water. Within about ten minutes, he found Bricault. A second firefighter joined the effort to pull him back to shore where an EMS crew attempted to revive him without success.

Bricault's body was taken to the State Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy.

