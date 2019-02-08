LIBERTY, Maine — A Liberty man was seriously injured Thursday when his vehicle left the road and hit a tree, the Waldo County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Deputies and EMS crews responded to the crash on Prescott Hill Road in Liberty just before 8:30 p.m. and began rendering aid.

Sean Anderson, 37, had injuries believed to be life-threatening and was badly pinned inside the vehicle, the sheriff's office said. He was extricated and flown by LifeFlight to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

Alcohol impairment was believed to be a factor, deputies said. Anderson's vehicle had substantial damage.

The crash remained under investigation.