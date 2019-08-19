ALBION, Maine — A man and his dog are dead after a rollover crash on the Benton Road in Albion according to the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office.

On Saturday around 4:25 p.m., deputies responded to the single-car rollover crash. They say when they arrived 37-year-old Phillip Brown of Albion was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, the car went over into the dirt shoulder of the road and back onto the road before rolling over several times.

Brown and two dogs were ejected from the car, a 2006 Toyota, killing Brown and one of the dogs.

Neighbors heard the crash and called 911 and then tried to help at the crash scene until the ambulance arrived.

Deputies say they believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

RELATED: One lane closed after 3 car crash in Trenton

RELATED: Horse-drawn wagon crash injures 4, 1 critically, in Maine

RELATED: Lisbon Police: Alcohol believed to be a factor in head-on crash