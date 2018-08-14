AUBURN (NEWS CENTER Maine) —The man accused of stabbing a transient woman to death in front of her two sons in Lewiston plead not guilty by reason of insanity.

Albert Flick, 76, allegedly stabbed Kimberly Dobbie, 48, outside a Lewiston laundromat on July 15.

Flick was indicted on Tuesday at the Androscoggin County Superior Court in Auburn where he entered the insanity plea.

Albert Flick, 76, was indicted for the stabbing murder of a transient woman in Lewiston.

Dobbie had recently moved to Lewiston and was living in a homeless shelter with her twin sons.

On the day she died, July 15, Dobbie was doing her laundry at Rancourt's Laundromat on Sabattus St. when, according to police, she started a load of laundry and then went outside with her twin 11-year-old boys and was attacked by Flick around 11 a.m.

Chilling surveillance video shows the moments right before Dobbie was stabbed to death.

In the video, you can see Albert Flick pacing up and down the sidewalk waiting for her.

Flick is being held without bail at Androscoggin County Jail.

Flick was convicted of another, similar murder in 1979 where, according to court documents, he stabbed his then-wife Sandra Flick in front of her child. He was sentenced and eventually released after serving his sentence.

An Androscoggin County grand jury indicted Flick and charged him with Dobbie's murder on Aug. 7.

