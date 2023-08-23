Alabama keeps fight over Space Command alive in the House

Former President Donald Trump selected Huntsville in 2021 as the home of Space Command headquarters, but Biden announced it would stay in Colorado Springs in July.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Following President Joe Biden's decision last month to keep Space Command in Colorado Springs, a powerful Alabama lawmaker is calling for a hearing on Space Command that would feature high-level military leaders.

> The video above is from Biden's announcement on Space Command staying in Colorado.

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., is calling on Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, U.S. Space Command leader Gen. James Dickinson and Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman to testify in front of the House Armed Services Committee on the decision to leave Space Command in Colorado Springs rather than move it to Huntsville. Rogers chairs the committee.

It's unclear when a Space Command hearing might happen. Congress is in recess for the month of August. Space Command could reach full operational capacity by the end of the month.

Biden picked Colorado Springs as the permanent home for Space Command after dueling arguments from Dickinson and Kendall were presented to him. Dickinson wanted to see it stay in place to reach full operational capacity sooner and Kendall argued the command should move to Huntsville, several national outlets including The Associated Press reported.

More on Space Command:

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Next with Kyle Clark

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.