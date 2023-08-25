Civilian aircraft violates flight restriction during Biden's vacation in Tahoe

Two NORAD fighter aircraft and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter responded to the civilian aircraft around 7:50 a.m. and escorted the aircraft out of the area

Example video title will go here for this video

GLENBROOK, Nevada — A civilian aircraft violated a temporary flight restriction near Lake Tahoe during President Joe Biden's vacation, according to North American Aerospace Defense.

Two NORAD fighter aircraft and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter responded to the civilian aircraft around 7:50 a.m. and escorted the aircraft out of the area.

While escorting the aircraft out of the area, the fighter aircraft used flares to get the pilot's attention.

"Flares were employed with the highest regard for safety of the intercepted aircraft and people on the ground. The flares burn out quickly and completely and there is no danger to people on the ground when dispensed," NORAD said in a statement.

The FAA put a temporary flight restriction in place from Aug. 18 at 9 p.m. to Aug. 26 at 5:15 p.m. No aircraft are allowed except those supporting the Secret Service and the president.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are renting a private home on Lake Tahoe. The home is in the Glenbrook community and belongs to Tom Steyer and Kat Taylor. Steyer is an investor, climate activist and Democratic donor. He ran for president in 2020.

The White House said the Bidens are renting the home for fair market value and will spend about a week in the area.