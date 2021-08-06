'Ahoy, Portland!' | U.S. Coast Guard tall ship docks in Maine

People will be able to tour the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle this weekend.

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland has a new ship in town. The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle, also known as "America's Tall Ship," is docked at Portland Ocean Gateway.

As part of Maine's Bicentennial celebration, people will be able to tour the 290-foot vessel this weekend.

"It's the kind of opportunity where people in Maine to see a vessel this size and of this importance is an opportunity for them not to realize what is going on today but to experience what maritime life was like for the last 200-300 years," said David Cheever, the vice-chairman of the Maine Bicentennial Commission.

Each summer, the Eagle docks at ports around the world. Portland is the sixth stop this summer. It will go on to the Azores, Iceland, and Bermuda.

People can tour it on Saturday, August 7 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, August 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., free of charge.