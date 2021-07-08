Man shot, killed by police officer in Presque Isle; AG's office investigating

A spokesman for the Office of the Attorney General said the shooting happened near the University of Maine at Presque Isle

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Investigators from the Office of the Attorney General are investigating a fatal shooting by a police officer in Presque Isle, spokesman Marc Malon told NEWS CENTER Maine Thursday afternoon.

Malon said a man was shot and killed by police during an "incident," which happened near the University of Maine at Presque Isle.

No further details were immediately available.

Aroostook County Emergency Management said in a Facebook post that Main Street was closed in the area of the university "until the incident is stabilized." As of around 2 p.m., the road had reopened.

A flower shop on Main Street described the incident as a "standoff" and said it occurred on their property. In a Facebook post, Megan Allen, who is the manager of Cook Florist and the daughter of the shop owner, said their staff and family are all safe. Allen said the store wouldn't reopen to the public until July 12.