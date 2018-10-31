EAST MILLINOCKET (NEWS CENTER Maine) - Among the hundreds of candidate elections next week, one small local race is getting a lot of attention, because of this candidate.

Mike Michaud was Maine’s Second District Representative to Congress twelve years. Before that, he served multiple terms in the Maine Legislature including a term as Senate President. He was Maine’s 2014 Democratic candidate for Governor. Now, Michaud is running for selectman in his hometown of East Millinocket.

Michaud says he retired more than a year ago but has been volunteering to help the local towns look for ways to rebuild the economy. Michaud’s opponent admits its tough running against a candidate who is so well known. Michaud says he just wants to help the town.

“I love this area,” Michaud told NEWS CENTER Maine, “Some of my colleagues wanted me to be a consultant in (Washington) DC and I said no, I’m going back home.

After losing the 2014 race for Governor o incumbent Paul LePage, Michaud was appointed by President Obama to be Assistant Secretary of Labor for Veterans Employment. That job ended when the Trump Administration took office, and Michaud says he son moved back to East Millinocket.

Michaud says he has been volunteering his time since then to help the towns and some other groups develop plans to try to rebuild the local economy, which has been devastated by mill closings. He says people were urging him to run for selectman.

“I think now is the time with everything happening back here to make a real difference for these communities. I’m very excited about it because I think there’s a lot of opportunities here.“

Michaud’s entry into the local race came as a real surprise to Tom McDunnah, the other candidate for the selectman seat.

“I was going to get my (petition) signatures,” says McDunnah, “and someone said ‘do you know who you’re running against? "I said not a clue. And I think Mr. Linscott said I was running against Mike Michaud and I said OH! I don’t think I’m going to be able to do this. It was fun while it lasted.”

McDunnah, however, stayed in the race and says he also wants to get involved in helping strengthen the local economy. He admits he is an underdog in the race against the highly experienced former Congressman.

Unlike his many precious campaigns, Michaud says this one is distinctly low key.

“I’m out and about in the community, I haven’t gone door-to-door, no campaign signs, it’s a zero budget campaign,” Michaud said with a laugh.

He is serious about the race, though. Michaud says he will keep working on the local economy regardless of whether he wins or loses the election. Asked if he thinks his experience can help the local towns redevelop, Michaud answered quickly.

“Absolutely. No doubt about it.”

